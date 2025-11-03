Traffic curbs in Kollam ahead of V-P’s visit

Those coming from Anchalumoodu towards Kollam should turn right at Kadavur Junction, take the Kureepuzha bridge, and reach the NH via Altharamoodu, proceeding to the city through Vellayittambalam and Vaddy Beach Road. Vehicles heading from Kollam city to Anchalumoodu should turn right at High School Junction, proceed via Vellayittambalam and Altharamoodu bypass, and continue through the Kureepuzha bridge.

During the restriction period, parking and traffic will not be allowed on Ashram Road, Chinnakada, Railway Station-Chemmanmukku Road, and the stretch up to Taluk Office, High School Junction, Thevally, and Kadavur. Those needing access to the railway station are advised to use the second terminal on Kollam-Shenkottai Road.

The district collector has declared a half-day holiday for schools in the city. Classes will function only in the morning session tomorrow.