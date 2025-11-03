Water resources report calls for district-specific management planning

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rainfall in Kerala in 2024 showed marked differences across districts, with northern regions receiving heavy monsoon showers while several central and southern districts experienced deficits.

The findings in the report ‘Kerala Water Resources Assessment 2024’, prepared by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), highlights that early southwest monsoon rainfall is decreasing in south-central districts while northern districts are seeing increasing rainfall in September.

These spatial and seasonal variations underscore the need for district-specific planning for reservoirs, irrigation schedules, flood and landslide preparedness, and urban drainage systems to ensure climate-resilient water and agriculture management across the state.

CWRDM executive director Manoj P Samuel told TNIE that the study was done by analysing district-wise monthly rainfall data from 1970 to 2024.

“There’s a shift in the pattern, and though Kerala is receiving rain, it isn’t distributed evenly. These shifts in the rain pattern have direct implications for reservoir rule curves, irrigation advisories, flood and landslide risk management, and urban drainage planning,” Manoj said. The state requires district-specific strategies, he pointed out.

In 2024, Kasaragod and Kozhikode recorded over 3,800 mm of rainfall, with the southwest monsoon contributing up to 81% of the total, while Wayanad, Idukki and Ernakulam saw totals exceeding 3,500 mm.