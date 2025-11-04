89% children under age of two in Kerala exposed to screens, says study

KOZHIKODE: At a busy government vaccination clinic in Kollam, a mother rocks her 18-month-old son on her lap. He squirms and fusses. But no lullaby or toy is forthcoming. Instead, she reaches into her bag and pulls out a smartphone. Instantly, the child goes quiet, eyes locked onto the screen. Around her, other parents follow suit, enacting a silent ritual now woven into everyday parenting in Kerala.

A concerning new study by the Kerala chapter of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) reveals that screen exposure among infants and toddlers in the state has reached alarming levels, with nearly 89.1% of children under the age of two regularly using screens.

Despite repeated warnings over the last decade from experts that mobile phones should not be employed to induce children to eat, sleep, or calm down, mobile-fed parenting continues unchecked in many Kerala households. The study was conducted by Dr Manoj Mony, a neonatologist with the Kerala Health Services and Kollam district president of IAP. His research examined children, all below the age of two, who were brought to government health facilities for routine 18-month vaccinations. It also evaluated the socio-demographic backgrounds of families and educational levels of parents to understand how digital exposure takes root in early childhood.

The findings are unequivocal. Infants from families where mothers had only a high-school education showed 100% screen exposure, while children of mothers with PG degrees showed significantly lower exposure, though still high, at 80%. Children in joint-family households showed higher screen exposure (91.5%) compared with nuclear-family households (78.9%). According to Dr Manoj, this likely reflects differences in care dynamics, where shared caregiving and household routines sometimes lead to greater reliance on screens as a distraction.