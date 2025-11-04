Attack on women commuters on Kerala train sparks fear and safety concerns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The attack on 19-year-old Sreekutty and co-passenger Archana on board a moving train has sparked widespread panic among women commuters, who said it was not an isolated incident.
“It is scary,” said Abiya S J and Dhwani A R, who take the train regularly to attend medical coaching in Thiruvananthapuram.
Many women commuters whom TNIE spoke to on Monday said train journeys are an ordeal even during day time. “We prefer taking the train to got for classes and return home. The general coaches are often crowded. The rush enables some men to behave indecently or even flash,” said the duo.
Many commuters said men often occupy ladies’ compartments without consequence, while police presence is almost non-existent. “If there are many of us, we may ask the men to leave,” said one woman traveller.
Most women said they constantly worry about being harassed verbally, physically, or through indecent exposure. They also alleged that the railway helpline is ineffective, with automated prompts rarely providing help. “Some stare for uncomfortably long periods when we speak a little loudly, at times even when we don’t. We have to ignore them sometimes to avoid being labelled ‘troublemaker’. It is equally frustrating when automated helpline prompts lead nowhere,” said Shahina S, a techie.
Some women, however, said they take precautions to ensure their safety.
When contacted, a railway spokesperson insisted that both helpline numbers — 139 and 182 — are functional and the action is prompt. “Vulnerable trains, especially those with few passengers at night, are already identified and police officers deployed. Cops in mufti, and female and male constables are present on board,” he said.
On the helplines, he said even if a passenger has no clue where the train is, the location is instantly tracked and support extended from the nearest railway station. “Daytime trains may not have as many officers, but no calls go unattended,” said the official.
On Sunday’s incident, he noted that the authorities were not informed about a drunk passenger causing trouble. “Officers have full authority to detain problematic passengers when complaints are verified. Unless such a situation arises, there is no rule to arrest a drunk passenger,” said the spokesperson.