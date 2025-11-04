Attack on women commuters on Kerala train sparks fear and safety concerns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The attack on 19-year-old Sreekutty and co-passenger Archana on board a moving train has sparked widespread panic among women commuters, who said it was not an isolated incident.

“It is scary,” said Abiya S J and Dhwani A R, who take the train regularly to attend medical coaching in Thiruvananthapuram.

Many women commuters whom TNIE spoke to on Monday said train journeys are an ordeal even during day time. “We prefer taking the train to got for classes and return home. The general coaches are often crowded. The rush enables some men to behave indecently or even flash,” said the duo.

Many commuters said men often occupy ladies’ compartments without consequence, while police presence is almost non-existent. “If there are many of us, we may ask the men to leave,” said one woman traveller.

Most women said they constantly worry about being harassed verbally, physically, or through indecent exposure. They also alleged that the railway helpline is ineffective, with automated prompts rarely providing help. “Some stare for uncomfortably long periods when we speak a little loudly, at times even when we don’t. We have to ignore them sometimes to avoid being labelled ‘troublemaker’. It is equally frustrating when automated helpline prompts lead nowhere,” said Shahina S, a techie.

Some women, however, said they take precautions to ensure their safety.