Desi breeds no longer the preferred choice of Kerala Police’s K9 squad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here is something to chew on. Desi dog breeds, loved by police and paramilitary forces across the country due to their climate resilience and impressive capabilities, are not – or at least, no longer – the favourites of the Kerala Police.

Surprisingly, the Kerala Police were the pioneers when it came to drafting indigenous canine breeds to the K9 squad and training them as sniffers. In 2019, much before other states had warmed up to the idea, Kerala’s K9 unit had drafted a Mudhol Hound, two Chippiparai and two Kanni dogs. In 2020, another batch of 12 Chippiparai and Kanni dogs were added. Many of them were trained to become efficient sniffers, breaking the conventional thinking that the desi breeds could only perform guard duties.

However, the state police’s interest in these breeds has since dwindled. Though Kerala’s K9 squad made multiple purchases after 2020, indigenous breeds were overlooked, as the officials favoured exotic dogs. This, even as several police units and paramilitary forces, including the Border Security Force, continue to draft native breeds into their dog squads.

“It is largely due to lack of interest among top cops,” said a source with the Kerala Police.

The decision to draft desi breeds was taken when Loknath Behera was the state police chief. Not only are these breeds sturdier and better at adapting than many other breeds, but purchasing them is also easy on the pocket. They are also easier to handle.

Mudhol Hound is predominantly seen in Karnataka and Maharastra, while Chippiparai and Kanni hail from Tamil Nadu.