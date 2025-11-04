FIR: Man attacked women on train with intention to kill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The attack on a 19-year-old woman and her co-passenger by a man on board the Kerala Express on Sunday night was an act of vengeance and intended at killing them, the police have noted in the FIR.

As per the report filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Suresh Kumar, 50, kicked 19-year-old Sreekutty of Palode off the moving train as she did not move from the doorway, and then tried to throw her co-passenger Archana Vijayakumar off with the intention of murdering them.

The Railway Police has charged Suresh, a resident of Panachamoodu in rural Thiruvananthapuram, with attempt to murder. If required, more sections will be charged against him as investigation progresses, sources in the police said.