‘Law is morality in another guise,’ says documentary filmmaker Paromita Vohra

Writer, filmmaker, and feminist Paromita Vohra has spent decades telling stories about women, work, pleasure, and the politics of everyday life, often through a lens that is curious, disruptive, and deeply humane.



The maker of acclaimed documentaries, she uses witty and reflective language to explore feminism in contemporary India (Unlimited Girls), examines gender and access with a mundane but necessary utility like public toilets (Q2P), and probes the worlds of copyright and creativity (Partners in Crime). She is also a two-time winner of the Ladli Gender and Media Awards for Best campaign video.



Paromita is also known for her pioneering digital project ‘Agents of Ishq’, a joyful, inclusive space that talks about sex, love, and desire in the languages of everyday Indians. As the platform turns ten this year, the anthology of essays, comics, and confessions, titled Love, Sex and India published by Westland will be released at the upcoming Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest.



Now, after a 14-year hiatus from filmmaking, she returns with Working Girls, a documentary that turns its gaze towards the invisible labour of women, from sex workers in Mumbai, farmers in Maharashtra, domestic workers in the North East, to ASHA workers in Kerala.

The film is part of a project about women's paid and unpaid care work, called The Laws of Social Reproduction, conceptualised by academic Prabha Kotiswaran and builds on its research.



In a free-wheeling chat, after a recent screening of the film in Kochi organsed by the Kerala Federation of Women Lawyers (KFWL), Paromita speaks about filming across India, the meanings of solidarity and friendship, and why the Constitution continues to resonate most deeply with those who live on the margins.