'Manjummel Boys' steals the show, bags 10 awards

KOCHI: On its release in cinemas in February 2024, Manjummel Boys, the story of 10 friends who ran into trouble while on a trip to Kodaikanal, was the talk of the town, becoming the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs 200-crore club worldwide. Now, the film celebrating friendship is back in the spotlight as it swept 10 awards – including for best film and best director – in the 55th Kerala State Film Awards announced on Monday.

The survival thriller directed by Chidambaram S Poduval and starring an ensemble cast that includes Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi is the real-life story of a group of friends from Manjummel, on the outskirts of Kochi.

“We are happy to have won the awards. I did expect the film to receive a state award, but never imagined the film would win 10,” Chidambaram told TNIE.

“Everyone involved in the project deserves the recognition. These awards are also an encouragement for filmmakers like us to create financially viable films that uphold artistic value,” he said.

Besides best director, Chidambaram also won the best screenplay award. Soubin, who is also one of the producers of the film, won the award for best actor in a character role. Vedan won the best lyricist award for the song Kuthanthram from the film.