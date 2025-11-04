Mumbai-based tourist threatened in Munnar for hailing Uber; six booked

IDUKKI: Kerala has long been celebrated as a haven for travellers, a place where hospitality and natural beauty go hand in hand. But an incident reported from Munnar on October 30 has triggered shock and concern within the tourism sector, raising questions about visitor safety and the state’s commitment towards maintaining its reputation as ‘God’s Own Country’.
A Mumbai-based tourist was allegedly threatened and humiliated by a group of local taxi drivers for using an online taxi service — an episode that has since gone viral and drawn widespread criticism.
Jhanvi, an assistant professor from Mumbai, had travelled to Munnar with her friends after visiting Kochi and Alappuzha, where she said people had been “very respectful and warm”. However, her Munnar experience turned into what she described as “the worst incident of my life”.
She had reached Munnar from Alappuzha on an Uber taxi. When she tried to return in the same vehicle, the local drivers told her that online taxis were not allowed to pick up passengers from Munnar.
So she asked the Uber driver to move to a nearby location outside the town so she could board the vehicle. It was at this point that a group of local taxi drivers confronted them, allegedly blocking the car and threatening her group.
Feeling unsafe, they called the police — only to find, according to her statement, the officers “siding with the local taxi drivers”. “No one even asked us what had happened. They only spoke to the drivers,” she said in her video. She further alleged that she was forced to travel in the same vehicle belonging to the men who had threatened her.
The video, which included visuals of the taxi drivers and the police personnel involved, quickly went viral, prompting swift action. Idukki District Police Chief K M Sabu ordered a case to be registered against six local taxi drivers under non-bailable sections.
He also suspended Munnar station’s Grade SI Saju Paulose and ASI George Kurian for dereliction of duty.
The incident has sparked protests in Munnar, with many demanding stronger policing and better protection for tourists. The tourism sector, which heavily relies on visitor trust and safety, has expressed serious concern.
A senior official linked to the tourism industry said, “Incidents like this damage Munnar’s image. Blocking legally operating online taxis is not just unlawful — it creates fear and distrust among tourists. If this continues, it will severely affect tourism.”
Locals point out that attacks on online taxi drivers in Munnar and Anachal have happened before, and despite complaints, decisive action was rarely taken. “We’ve seen similar clashes before, but this is the first time it has become public. Maybe now the authorities will finally act,” Janson, a local resident remarked.