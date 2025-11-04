MVD app set to recast students’ bus concession in Kerala

KOCHI: The student community’s commute by public transport is about to get less bumpy.

In a significant move towards digitising public services, the Kerala government is poised to roll out the MVD Leads mobile application as the unified digital platform for authenticating student travel concession across both private and KSRTC stage carriages.

The State Transport Authority (STA) is scheduled to meet later this week, with the final approval for the app’s expanded role topping the agenda. The move signals a commitment to resolving the long-standing, practical issues surrounding student concessions — a facility intended to support education but often marred by disputes between students, educational institutions, and bus operators.

The MVD The core benefit is the transition from often-disputed paper-based systems to digital authentication. Leads app, developed by the motor vehicles department (MVD), is currently in use for conducting student driving tests. The department’s vision is to evolve it into a comprehensive, multi-purpose application.

While the department mulls over the possibility of inviting open tenders for a broader platform that could integrate NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) and student concessions, the immediate focus is on the app to provide an internal, quick-to-implement solution.

“The STA meeting slated for Friday [November 7] is expected to give the final nod. The trials are all over. The aim is to develop the app into a multipurpose one. It will address all potential issues regarding the students’ concessions, In future, it could be developed as a common mobility card,” an official noted.

Kerala’s initiative mirrors successful digital transformation efforts elsewhere, such as the BMTC in Bengaluru, where a third-party vendor, Axis Bank, manages student concession cards and digital systems.