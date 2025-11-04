National awards did not deserve Mammookka, says Prakash Raj

While extending the invite to chair the jury, according to Prakash Raj, the state government promised not to interfere in the decision making. He said that though Malayalam movies are well appreciated across the country, only 10% of films that were submitted for the awards met the necessary standard. “This should change -- there is a huge expectation from Malayalam films.”

He added that crafting a movie like Manjummel Boys from a true story was no simple task and the team did well.

To a question on Vedan being selected best lyricist, he said that Vedan stood out with his song and his selection was a break with tradition.

Prakash Raj urged the state government to appoint a committee to scrutinise films to receive public funding. “It is taxpayer money and funds should be sanctioned to films that meet a certain quality. It is definitely a great gesture to empower people to do films,” he added.