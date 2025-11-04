Potti’s arrest recorded in second gold theft case

PATHANAMTHITTA: The special investigation team (SIT) on Monday formally recorded the arrest of Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold scandal, in a second case pertaining to the theft of gold from the kattilappadi (door frames) of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

Potti, who was earlier arrested in connection with the theft of gold from the temple’s dwarapalakad idols, was produced before the Ranni Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, and formally arrested in the second case after the proceedings. Though the SIT sought his 13-day custody, the court reduced it to seven days after his counsel cited health reasons.

Meanwhile, the SIT interrogated former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu on Sunday in connection with the ongoing probe.

The interrogation followed the recent arrest of Sudheesh Kumar, former executive officer of Sabarimala and an accused in the case. Based on Vasu’s statement, the SIT is expected to question Sudheesh once again.