Scan, send: BJP invites inputs on NDA election manifesto via QR code

Meanwhile, BJP Thiruvananthapuram central district president Karamana Jayan said the party will announce its first list of candidates for city corp in two days. The district committee has received the list, which will be reviewed by the district core committee before being forwarded to the state committee, he said.

Saying that the contest was mainly between the BJP and the Left, he expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in the civic body. “We are not concerned about Congress’ announcements like that of the candidature of K S Sabarinadhan. Congress is not a major contender in this election. We will win over 60 seats in the corporation,” Jayan said.

Jayan reiterated that an AIIMS must be established in Thiruvananthapuram, preferably at Nettukaltheri in Kallikkad panchayat, where suitable land is available. He said he has already raised the demand with the BJP leadership.

The BJP has also hold interactions with voters in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram on November 5, with the one in Nemom to be led by Rajeev.