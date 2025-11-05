Caravan tourism fails to get going in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Caravan tourism, the state government’s flagship tourism project, has lost steam.
Kerala Tourism had unveiled KAVA Eco Camp and Caravan Park, state’s first fully-integrated caravan park, at Manthuruthy near Malampuzha in February. However, not a single caravan has reportedly parked or arrived at the facility since, sparking serious concerns about the project’s prospects. Industry insiders and investors blame the initiative’s sorry state of affairs on the tourism department’s failure to establish a network of caravan parks.
Launched with high expectations back in 2021, the Keravan Kerala project attracted many players towards investing in luxury caravans. The department even granted a subsidy of Rs 7.5 lakh to operators who bought caravans. Soon, the state had a fleet of 13 caravans. However, a majority of the state’s caravan policy beneficiaries have either handed over the vehicles to the film industry or using them to transport patients. Some rent these vehicles out for marriages or to ferry pilgrims.
“Tourist caravans are not coming; it’s been eight months since the park opened. Only vehicles engaged in filmmaking occasionally stop during shoots at Malampuzha,” lamented Sajeev Kurup, owner of the KAVA Eco Camp and Caravan Park.
Investors say the policy’s subsidy structure is discouraging. While caravan owners receive up to Rs 7.5 lakh in subsidy, caravan park developers get just Rs 5 lakh, despite investing several crores of rupees.
“There should be parity. I invested Rs 3.5 to Rs 4 crore to set up the park. The infrastructure cost is high, and without enough caravans and more caravan parks, it’s a dead investment,” Sajeev said.
The ambitious tourism department plan to set up 10 caravan parks with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has failed to take off. A KSUM official told TNIE that they are developing a caravan tour trail application for caravan tourism. “It’s the only live project relating to caravan tourism,” said the official.
Meanwhile, states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa, which launched the project after Kerala, are moving ahead with caravan tourism.
“We do not have hope now. I was the first to invest in a caravan and had very high expectations. Caravan tourism is still a very viable product and many states have launched it successfully. Here, the initiative derailed due to ‘operational failure’,” said Tissan Joseph Thachankary, a caravan owner and chairman of Royal Group of Companies.
With the present government’s term nearing its end and elections round the corner, the industry has lost all hope.
“Caravans are expensive; I spent around Rs 1 lakh a month as working cost. The government owns several beautiful, accessible sites near dams, forests and hill stations. Investors were ready to construct parks on government property on lease or on built, operate, transfer basis. Unfortunately, the government never took such a decision. Now, with elections approaching the initiative is not likely to take off in near future,” Tissan said.
When contacted, Tourism director Shika Surendran said the department has suggested several changes to the caravan policy and these are under the government’s consideration. “The caravan park implemented by the department at Bolgatty is nearing completion. We hope to open it in January,” she said.
