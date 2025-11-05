Cash from trash: Kerala app facilitating scrap collection gains traction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An app to earn money from waste, including from plastic and e-waste. Sounds interesting?

ClearScrap, a new initiative registered with the Kerala Startup Mission by four young professionals, is a facilitator interface for scrap collection, taking trash away by giving you a better rate than the market value. Launched in August, the app is gathering steam, with active participation in the city areas of Thiruvananthapuram.

Through the app, collection agents can learn about households from where scrap can be collected. Aiming at a pan-Kerala market by next year, the firm is also planning to expand to other metro cities in south India by 2027.

“Though there are very few apps for scrap collection in the country, all have their own collection yards, from where the waste is handed over to disposers.

We do not have a yard; the collection agents can directly approach households,” said Syed Mohammed Ashik, the chief financial officer of the firm. The app does not pose a threat to the job of collection agents, and better revenue can be generated by all stakeholders, Ashik clarified.

“We had agents who made a profit of Rs 60,000 a month,” Ashik said.