CCTV visuals of attack on women inside train retrieved

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway Police have collected CCTV camera visuals from Kerala Express which depicted the attack on two female passengers allegedly by a 50-year-old man, who was drunk. The visuals were retrieved from the camera, which was installed in the general compartment of the train on Monday, sources said. However, the Railway Police officials did not confirm the matter on record.

Sources said the visuals showed the two female passengers, Sreekutty and Archana, arguing with assailant Suresh Kumar while standing in the doorway. Later, he was seen booting Sreekutty out of the moving train and then trying to drag Archana out by her leg. The co-passengers rushing to help the woman and apprehending Suresh was also captured in the visuals, they added.