CCTV visuals of attack on women inside train retrieved

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway Police have collected CCTV camera visuals from Kerala Express which depicted the attack on two female passengers allegedly by a 50-year-old man, who was drunk. The visuals were retrieved from the camera, which was installed in the general compartment of the train on Monday, sources said. However, the Railway Police officials did not confirm the matter on record.
Sources said the visuals showed the two female passengers, Sreekutty and Archana, arguing with assailant Suresh Kumar while standing in the doorway. Later, he was seen booting Sreekutty out of the moving train and then trying to drag Archana out by her leg. The co-passengers rushing to help the woman and apprehending Suresh was also captured in the visuals, they added.
Police sources said the female passengers had questioned Suresh smoking cigarette in the doorway. This could have ignited the tiff, which got intense after the girls were told to move away from the door side. The recovery of visuals of the incident could prove vital during prosecution.
The police have also collected statements of some of the co-passengers in a bid to build a water-tight case. The police forensic and fingerprint experts visited the train to collect evidence. The attack occurred in the general compartment of the Thiruvananthapuram-bound train after it crossed Varkala station around 8.20 pm on Sunday. Sreekutty suffered grave head and spine injuries in the attack and is under treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.