Centre springs surprise, releases Rs 92.41 crore to SSK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Springing a surprise, the Union government released Rs 92.41 crore as the first instalment to Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) on Tuesday. The Centre had unofficially conveyed that SSK funds will be released only if the state becomes a signatory to the PM SHRI scheme.

However, General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office clarified that the currently released funds were not related to recent developments on the scheme in the state.

Sources said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 109 crore a few days ago of which Rs 92 crore has now been released. Officials said they expect remaining Rs 17 crore to be released within a week. SSK funds are usually released in four equal instalments throughout the academic year.