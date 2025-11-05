Chennithala’s ‘Great Walkathon’ concludes

KOCHI: The ‘Great Walkathon’ led by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala reached its grand finale in Kochi on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of the ‘Proud Kerala – Walk Against Drugs’ campaign that covered 13 districts in the state.

Thousands joined Chennithala in the walk from Marine Drive to the Durbar Hall ground, as the city turned vibrant with music bands, roller skate displays, and performances by NCC, NSS, and the Student Police Cadets from various schools.

Flagging off the walkathon, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that Kerala was becoming the drug capital of India. He urged the authorities to identify and block the sources of narcotics entering the state rather than focusing only on end users.

Addressing the gathering, Chennithala said the first phase of the campaign united Kerala in the fight against drugs. At the Durbar Hall ground, Chennithala led participants in taking an anti-drug pledge. MPs, MLAs, judges, clergy, film personalities, and sportspersons attended the event.