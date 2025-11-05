Coffee beans’ patient wait for the rain

KOCHI: These days, the beans lie waiting a little longer for the rains. The once-reliable monsoon that gave the famed Monsooned Malabar Coffee its mellow soul now arrives in fits and starts, forcing exporters to let the beans “weather” more patiently before they reach perfection.

Centuries ago, coffee shipped from the Malabar coast to Europe in wooden ships mellowed naturally in the damp sea air during long voyages. When faster ships ended that accidental alchemy, exporters recreated it through “monsooning”.

Monsooning is a traditional process that induces specific quantitative and qualitative changes in coffee beans, resulting in the characteristic cup quality of Monsooned coffee. This controlled fermentation process involves adjusting the moisture content, which causes the beans to swell to twice their original size, changes the colour from golden brown to pale yellow or straw, reduces the density by 40 to 60%, and enhances the soluble solids when roasted, ultimately yielding a mellow cup quality.

The name Monsooned Malabar is globally synonymous with coffee prepared and processed under the unique natural conditions of the Malabar coast. Recognising its distinctiveness, Monsooned Malabar Coffee has been awarded the Geographical Indications (GI) tag.

At Aspinwall & Co, one of India’s oldest coffee exporters, the annual ritual of monsooning begins with the southwest monsoon.

Raw coffee beans—sourced mainly from Coorg and Chikmagalur—are spread out in ventilated coastal warehouses. For weeks, the moist sea air seeps through jute sacks, and the beans begin their slow metamorphosis: absorbing humidity, swelling, and losing acidity until they acquire that soft, earthy, low-acid flavour prized by European buyers.