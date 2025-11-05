Film awards: Min defends jury, ‘even Vedan’ remark

When reporters later asked what he meant, Cherian said his remarks should not be misinterpreted. He explained that his intention was to highlight how the award was given to a newcomer who is not a professional lyricist, despite Kerala having many established songwriters. He also urged the media not to distort his words for controversy. The omission of awards in the children’s category has sparked debate, with critics arguing that the jury ignored the next generation of talent. Young actor Devananda publicly criticised the decision, saying the jury “turned a blind eye to children” and that denying awards is not the right way to encourage children’s films. Filmmaker Vinesh Viswanathan, director of Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, also expressed disappointment, calling the decision disheartening.

Saji said the jury had evaluated all submissions and concluded that there were no films or performances deserving of awards in the children’s category this year. He added that the jury itself expressed regret over the situation.