First wife must be heard for registration of Muslim man’s second marriage, says Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that the first wife of a Muslim man should be heard before registering his second marriage in accordance with the Kerala Registration of Marriages (Common) Rules 2008.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said the first wife cannot be a silent spectator to the registration of her husband’s second marriage, though the Muslim Personal Law permits men a second marriage in certain situations.

He said if a Muslim man wants to register his second marriage under the Kerala Registration of Marriages (Common) Rules 2008, when his first marriage is in existence and the first wife is alive, the woman should be given an opportunity of hearing.

The court said in such situations, religion is secondary and constitutional rights are supreme. “Let the Muslim women also get an opportunity of hearing when their husbands remarry, at least at the stage of registering the second marriage,” said the court.

‘Refer parties to court if 1st wife raises objection’

The HC observed that 99.99% of Muslim women will be against their husband’s second marriage when their relationship is in existence. They may not disclose the same to society, it said.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Muhammad Shareef of Kannur and his second wife, challenging the decision of the Thrikkaripur grama panchayat secretary to not register the marriage between them.

According to the petitioners, they are Indian citizens and followers of the Muslim customary law. As per the Muslim Personal Law, a man is entitled to have four wives at a time. Therefore, the registrar is bound to register the second marriage, in accordance with the law. The second marriage happened with the consent of the first wife, stated the petition.