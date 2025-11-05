Kerala

Kerala govt rolls out Kerala Savari 2.0

Labour Minister V Sivankutty.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday launched the upgraded version of its homegrown ride-hailing platform, Kerala Savari 2.0, with Labour Minister V Sivankutty flagging off a fleet of autorickshaws in front of the Secretariat.

The state-backed taxi-hiring application has begun operations within the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi city limits, marking a major milestone in Kerala’s digital public transport initiative.

Officials said by December, Kerala Savari 2.0 will transform into a multi-modal transport platform, integrating the Metro, Water Metro, Metro feeder buses, autorickshaws and cabs into a single mobility system – one that could become a national model for unified transport solutions.

“The project will be expanded to other districts and cities in the coming months,” Sivankutty said.

Unlike private operators, Kerala Savari 2.0 follows government-fixed fares, ensuring fair earnings for drivers and affordable rates for passengers. Labour Commissioner Safna Nazaruddin said instead of paying commissions per ride, drivers will pay only a nominal subscription fee.

Originally launched in 2022 as a pilot within the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits, Kerala Savari faced technical hurdles that have now been resolved. A new technical team have been conducting successful trial runs in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi since May.

