Kerala govt rolls out Kerala Savari 2.0

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday launched the upgraded version of its homegrown ride-hailing platform, Kerala Savari 2.0, with Labour Minister V Sivankutty flagging off a fleet of autorickshaws in front of the Secretariat.

The state-backed taxi-hiring application has begun operations within the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi city limits, marking a major milestone in Kerala’s digital public transport initiative.

Officials said by December, Kerala Savari 2.0 will transform into a multi-modal transport platform, integrating the Metro, Water Metro, Metro feeder buses, autorickshaws and cabs into a single mobility system – one that could become a national model for unified transport solutions.