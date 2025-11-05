KIIFB driving Kerala’s futuristic devpt: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is helping Kerala to achieve development in tune with changing times. It is the biggest contributor towards the creation of Nava Keralam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The renowned Kerala Model came to a standstill at a later stage and different sectors could not achieve much development afterwards, he said. “The state budget did not have the resources to fill the development vacuum. Sectors like education, health and transport suffered and people were disappointed.

The government which came to power in 2016 found a remedy by restructuring KIIFB, and it worked,” he said after inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of KIIFB here on Tuesday.

The organisation brought huge infrastructure development. “KIIFB is to be credited for the smart classrooms in our schools, and development of roads and bridges.

It funded the upgrading of primary health centres into family health centres, and helped launch super-speciality facilities at taluk hospitals. Considerable amounts were spent on the development of hospitals which helped the state in a big way to deal with the Covid pandemic,” he said. The CM said KIIFB has taken up the responsibility to bring futuristic development in Kerala.