Laptop and mobile phone among 39 items prohibited in KSRTC courier service

KOCHI: As many as 39 items, including common electronic items like mobile phone and laptop, have been included in the list of prohibited items in the KSRTC courier service after the corporation recently entrusted the operations to an Andhra Pradesh-based company.

Though consumers argue that there is no logic in prohibiting such items, KSRTC has said that the changes are part of heightened safety measures and an effort to prevent fraudulent practices. “The changes are being incorporated as part of a new software being introduced to manage courier operations, based on the requirements put forth by the company,” a senior KSRTC official said.

Singhu Solutions is also running the courier service of APSRTC, which enjoys an annual turnover of Rs 200 crore from the service.

Launched in mid-2023, the KSRTC courier operations were fully managed by the state entity until a couple of months ago. The venture turned highly profitable as the corporation promised delivery anywhere in Kerala within 16 hours. There was no restriction on couriering items, though the management stopped accepting perishable goods like fish and vegetables after some time.

“While we agree with the inclusion of many of the prohibited, there’s little logic in avoiding laptops and mobile phones. Many, especially those working in IT hubs like Infopark, depended on the fast service to retrieve such items that are at times left behind,” rued Raghunandan R, a techie working at Infopark and a native of Thodupuzha.

Unlike in the past, the new software now mandates that customers provide details like the item’s value and sign documents at the counter. Recipients must also produce proper identity cards, with an additional option for staff to photograph them to prevent fraud.