Pampa police to 'keep an eye' on every worker entering Sabarimala via mobile app

PATHANAMTHITTA: For decades, thousands of vendors, dolly carriers, cooks, cleaners, and other seasonal workers have flocked to the Sabarimala hills. Most of their faces were familiar only for a season, and their origins often unknown. Over the years, some of them came under police radar for using the dense forests as a cover to escape the law.

This season, however, the police at Pampa are armed with a simple but powerful mobile application, using which the officers can now trace every worker at Sannidhanam, Pampa or Nilakkal with just a few taps on their phones. The initiative, called the Pampa Police Sabarimala Workers Data Register App, is quietly transforming how security is managed at one of India's busiest pilgrimage centres.

A digital leap for the hill shrine

The app is the brainchild of Pampa Station House Officer C K Manoj, who envisioned a way to replace the age-old handwritten registers that once recorded worker details in bulky ledgers. Developed by R R Rajesh of the Pathanamthitta Cyber Cell, the project was rolled out under the guidance of Sabarimala Police Chief Coordinator ADGP S Sreejith, as part of a wider plan to modernise the temple town's policing.

Every year, over 60 lakh pilgrims visit Sabarimala, nestled within the dense forests of the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Pathanamthitta district. While the devotees return home after their pilgrimage, thousands of temporary workers stay back for months -- maintaining facilities, carrying pilgrims on dolly chairs, or working in shops and canteens. Over 7,000 workers, including more than 2,000 migrants from other states, are estimated to be employed each season. Yet, until recently, the police had no comprehensive way to know who they were.