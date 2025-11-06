Haritha Karma Sena members break stereotypes with ramp walk

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode witnessed a celebration of confidence, dignity, and empowerment on Wednesday as members of the Haritha Karma Sena with the city corporation stepped on to a fashion ramp — a first-of-its-kind initiative, under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Programme (KSWMP). The event, held at the Muhammad Abdurahman Sahib Memorial Jubilee Hall, turned the spotlight on the city’s frontline waste warriors, honouring their contribution through a glamorous platform usually reserved for models and celebrities.

Deputy Mayor C P Musafir inaugurated the programme, while Dr S Jayashree, chairperson of the health standing committee, presided over the function. The ramp walk competition was designed to boost the morale of Haritha Karma Sena members and celebrate their role in maintaining city hygiene.

Thirty-seven participants confidently walked the ramp in two themed rounds — traditional Kerala attire and traditional Indian attire, each representing dedicated teams from across the city.

The transformation of the participants into showstoppers was guided by the faculty members and students from the costume and fashion designing department of the Holy Cross College. Faculty members Sree Lakshmi Anil, Sneha Santhosh and Navya P M led the grooming and styling sessions, supported by enthusiastic student volunteers. “All of this was made possible with minimal preparation time,” said a volunteer.

Bringing professional credibility to the judging panel were Remya Krishnan of Prakriti Boutique and VLCC School of Beauty faculty members Priyanka A N and Aleena Ajayan. “What these participants achieved demands immense self-belief. They are true role models,” said judge Aleena.

In the Kerala traditional category, Reetha C K claimed first place while Thanooja Murali secured the runner-up position. In the Indian traditional category, Madana Moorthy emerged winner with Haritha K finishing runner-up. “This event gave me an opportunity to be part of history,” said Madana Moorthy, radiating pride.