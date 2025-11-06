Ikshak—futuristic pathfinder of Indian Navy

KOCHI: As Ikshak, the large hydrographic vessel of the Indian Navy, starts its mission guiding the Southern Naval Command in mapping the ocean floor and identifying threats, it marks a technological leap forward for the Navy.

The Indian Navy will commission INS Ikshak, the modern Sandhayak-class hydrographic survey vessel in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at Kochi Naval Base on Thursday.

As Commanding Officer Captain Tribhuvan Singh puts it, Ikshak is a beacon of precision, purpose, and self-reliance on India’s maritime horizon. She is not just a survey vessel, but can be converted into a 40-bed hospital during emergency.

Equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic equipment, including a high-resolution multi-beam echo sounder, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and four Survey Motor Boats (SMBs), Ikshak brings unmatched versatility and capability to the Navy’s hydrographic fleet. The ship has a helicopter deck, extending its operational reach and enabling multi-domain missions.

The vessel has a length of 110 m, a beam of 16 m and a displacement of 3,300 tonnes. It can accommodate 231 crew members and 20 officers.

A hydrographic survey vessel is a specialised ship designed to map the seafloor and collect oceanographic data. The data is used to produce nautical charts for safe navigation, but it also supports other applications like geological surveys for oil and gas, search and rescue, and disaster relief, said Defence PRO Commander Atul Pillai.

“Though its primary role is that of a survey vessel, Ikshak can be converted into a hospital vessel. There is a hospital facility with six beds, an isolation ward, an operation theatre and lab facility on board. We have on board facilities like an ultrasound scan, portable X-Ray machine, blood bank, emergency surgery instruments and portable ventilator.