Infant found dead with throat slit in Angamaly, grandmother booked

KOCHI: A six-month-old was found dead with her throat slit at Karippala in Karukutty, near Angamaly, on Wednesday morning.

The family was preparing to celebrate her elder brother’s birthday. The deceased, Delna Maria Sarah, is the daughter of Antony and Ruth. At the time of the incident, the infant was reportedly lying beside her maternal grandmother Rosily, while her mother was in the kitchen, said a local resident, Mary Antony.

The incident occurred around 10 am, after the baby had been bathed and laid beside her grandmother in the bedroom. When her mother Ruth returned after a few minutes in the kitchen, she found the baby lying unconscious and covered in blood.