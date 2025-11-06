Kerala govt opposes Governor's move to select VC in Calicut University

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking strong exception to the Raj Bhavan’s notification inviting applications for appointment of Vice Chancellor in Calicut University.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the state government will pursue legal measures against Governor and Chancellor Rajendra Arlekar’s “unilateral” move.

The minister termed the governor’s move as a transgression into the rights of the state government that conventionally carries out the process.

“The issuance of the notification by the governor was wrong and against the spirit of federalism. It marks yet another misuse of power by forces aligned with the Sangh Parivar,” she added.

Bindu also accused Raj Bhavan of attempting to undermine the government’s authority by overstepping constitutional boundaries. She also alleged that such interference constituted an increasing misuse of power.

“No governor had shown such bias in the past. Such sort of open political intervention began only after (former governor) Arif Mohammed Khan assumed office, and it has only intensified ever since.” she added.

On Monday, the Raj Bhavan issued the notification in a break from convention. Usually, the notification is issued by the secretary of Higher Education whom the governor picks as Chancellor’s nominee in the search-cum-selection committee. According to Raj Bhavan sources, the governor had the right to issue the notification since the newly constituted committee did not have any representative of the state government.