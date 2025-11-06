Kerala to host own Kumbh Mela from January 18

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the mega religious gathering in the north, Kerala, the land of Shankaracharya, is gearing up to host its own Kumbh Mela for the first time in history.
Shankaracharya is believed to have founded the akhara system to oversee the propagation of Sanatana Dharma in North India, under which Kumbh Melas are held.
On the lines of the four major Kumbh Melas—in Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Prayagraj—Kerala will hold its Kumbh Mela from January 18 to February 3, 2026 on the banks of the Bharathapuzha in front of the Thirunavaya Nava Mukunda Temple in Malappuram.
A reception committee will be constituted on November 23 to coordinate the events. Juna Akhara, the country’s largest monastic order and one of the principal bodies responsible for organising the Kumbh Melas, will oversee the festival in Kerala, the akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharathi told TNIE.
He is only the third Keralite to reach the coveted spiritual rank. Once an SFI leader in Thrissur, he parted ways from red ideology to embrace the saffron order. Swami Anandavanam said Kerala has a rich religious tradition similar to Kumbh Mela.
“In Thirunavaya, Maha Makham was held during the time of Cheraman Perumal. This was equivalent to the Kumbh Mela held in north India,” he said.
Juna Akhara to seek backing of devaswom boards
“Apart from Thirunavaya in Kerala, Maha Makham was also observed at Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu. This festival is associated with the appearance of the Makam star,” Swami Anandavanam said.
On Wednesday, he visited the Thirunavaya temple. Maha Makham was traditionally held every twelve years, bringing together the seers, scholars, kings and warriors to deliberate the Sanatana Dharma. “During the festival, yanjam and yagam were performed and a new king was selected. After the reign of the last Perumal, Sundara Moorthi, the leadership of the festival passed to Perumpadappu Swaroopam and later to Valluva Konathiri. Then it took a more martial form,” he added.
In 2016, the main priest of Thirunavaya temple started river worship rituals at the bank of Bharathapuzha beginning the revival of Maha Makham, which have continued except at the time of Covid- 19 pandemic.
The Juna akhara has now decided to organise the grand festival—Maha Makham (Kumbh Mela)—in 2028 marking the next 12 year cycle. The akhara will approach both the Malabar and Travancore devaswom boards and seek their cooperation for the 2026 Kumbh Mela.
”The seers from other akharas will also come. All the seers and ashrams in Kerala will be part of this,” Swami Anandavanam said.