Malayalis’ English skills ‘intermediate’: British Council study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever thought of how proficient Malayalis are in English? Well, a new study by the British Council has found that a majority of them have an intermediate level of English skills, enough to manage everyday communication and familiar tasks.

Based on the insights of this study, the State Council of Educational Training and Research (SCERT) is planning to roll out additional teacher training programmes, aiming to improve the English skills of students.

Over 80% of the Keralites who attended the EnglishScore test by the council during 2022-2025 scored either B1 or B2 grades. These levels, set by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), are measured as A1, A2 (basic), B1, B2 (intermediate), and C1, C2 (advanced).

The study suggests that Malayalis can engage themselves without much hassle in their workplace, but there is room for improvement, as part of which SCERT is making its intervention.

Speaking about the upcoming training sessions, SCERT director Jayaprakash R K said the primary focus will be on teachers who engage pre-primary and primary classes. However, the senior official opined that the challenge is far more complicated than perceived.

“Today’s English medium students are being taught by teachers who studied in the Malayalam medium. Even when the textbooks and examinations remain English, the verbal medium of instruction remains largely Malayalam,” Jayaprakash said, adding that no one can be blamed in such a scenario.