Sabarimala gold theft row: After HC raps Travancore Devaswom Board, SIT to snare heavyweights

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court’s criticism against the Travancore Devaswom Board during the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) submission of interim report on Sabarimala gold theft has now the set the stage for the arrest of key ex-TDB office-bearers, including its former chief N Vasu.

The High Court had come down heavily on the board for giving a free reign to main accused Unnikrishnan Potti to access the Sreekovil and take measurements of the artefacts there.

It also seared into the TDB for not including the decision taken on September 2, 2025 allowing gold-plating of dwarapalaka idols, in the minutes book. With the court flexing its muscles, the SIT would not delay arresting Vasu and if required, another ex-TDB chief A Padmakumar too, sources said.

The SIT had found that it was on the directive of then Devaswom Commissioner that the gold-plated copper sheets were recorded as mere copper plates in official documents in March 2019.

This was mentioned in the remand report of Unnikrishnan Potti in the second case pertaining to gold theft from the door frame. During the above-mentioned period, Vasu was the commissioner.

It was on the recommendation of Vasu that the TDB handed over the sheets to Potti for gold-plating.