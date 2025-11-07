CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Kuwait, pushes investment potential of state in high-level talks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived in Kuwait on Thursday for a two-day visit, received a warm welcome from the Kuwaiti leadership and the Indian community.

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah received the chief minister at the Al Bayan Palace. Kuwait’s Finance Minister and Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) chairman Saad Al Mukhaizeem was also present.

During the meeting, both sides recalled the historical ties between India and Kuwait.

Sheikh Fahad praised the contributions of the Indian community, especially Malayalis, to Kuwait’s development and reconstruction and the CM thanked the Kuwaiti government for its continued support and cooperation towards the Malayali diaspora.

Pinarayi also briefed the Kuwaiti leadership on Kerala’s investment climate and opportunities across various sectors. Later, the CM met Sheikh Mishal Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, a member of the KIA board of directors, who said a delegation from Kuwait would soon visit Kerala to explore investment prospects.