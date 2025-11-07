Decks cleared for declaration of civic polls in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With all major processes in the run-up to the local body polls being completed, decks have been cleared for the declaration of election by the State Election Commission any time now. State Election Commissioner A Shajahan told TNIE that the exact poll dates will be finalised after a final review of security preparedness with the police.

“The last major process was fixing reserved posts for the heads of councils of various local bodies and the corresponding notifications were issued on Wednesday. After a final review of security preparedness, the polling and counting dates will be announced,” Shajahan told TNIE.

The local body poll this year is expected to be held in the first or second week of December. As per the current security scenario, a two-phase poll, with seven districts coming under each phase, may be followed.