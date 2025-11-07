Kerala’s dark turn: Taxi unions threaten to drive tourists away

KOCHI: Kerala, God’s Own Country, is slowly earning a new, less favourable tag — Taxi Unions’ Own Territory.

For a state that has precious little manufacturing muscle, tourism has long been its golden goose. But that goose is beginning to look bruised, thanks to the growing menace of taxi and autorickshaw drivers unions who have decided that they, not the law, get to say who drives whom.

At beaches, hill stations and even airports, visitors are being greeted not with smiles and kathakali murals, but with warning boards telling them not to use online ride-hailing apps. From Thiruvananthapuram to Munnar and Kumarakom, ‘No Ola, No Uber’ signs are popping up faster than selfie spots.

And that’s a problem. For the state’s tourism sector had just started finding its feet after the pandemic sucker punch.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas recently announced glowing numbers: over 1.19 crore domestic tourists visited Kerala in the first half of 2025 — a 10.5% jump from last year. Foreign arrivals too climbed 6.87%, touching 3.83 lakh. The trajectory was encouraging. However, industry insiders warn that the rising tide could soon hit a wall built by local unions.

“Just like how mindless trade unionism crippled our industrial growth, tourism will also pay the price,” warns Jose Dominic, former CEO of CGH Earth and one of the earliest champions of responsible tourism. “The taxi union chaos we saw in Goa is creeping in here too,” he says.

Manu P V, founder of Discover Kerala Holidays, says taxi unionism is rampant at almost every major tourist hotspot. “Look near any Club Mahindra resort or big hotel; the local taxi union runs the show.