Kerala’s dark turn: Taxi unions threaten to drive tourists away

KOCHI: Kerala, God’s Own Country, is slowly earning a new, less favourable tag — Taxi Unions’ Own Territory.
For a state that has precious little manufacturing muscle, tourism has long been its golden goose. But that goose is beginning to look bruised, thanks to the growing menace of taxi and autorickshaw drivers unions who have decided that they, not the law, get to say who drives whom.
At beaches, hill stations and even airports, visitors are being greeted not with smiles and kathakali murals, but with warning boards telling them not to use online ride-hailing apps. From Thiruvananthapuram to Munnar and Kumarakom, ‘No Ola, No Uber’ signs are popping up faster than selfie spots.
And that’s a problem. For the state’s tourism sector had just started finding its feet after the pandemic sucker punch.
Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas recently announced glowing numbers: over 1.19 crore domestic tourists visited Kerala in the first half of 2025 — a 10.5% jump from last year. Foreign arrivals too climbed 6.87%, touching 3.83 lakh. The trajectory was encouraging. However, industry insiders warn that the rising tide could soon hit a wall built by local unions.
“Just like how mindless trade unionism crippled our industrial growth, tourism will also pay the price,” warns Jose Dominic, former CEO of CGH Earth and one of the earliest champions of responsible tourism. “The taxi union chaos we saw in Goa is creeping in here too,” he says.
Manu P V, founder of Discover Kerala Holidays, says taxi unionism is rampant at almost every major tourist hotspot. “Look near any Club Mahindra resort or big hotel; the local taxi union runs the show.
If guests book private pickups or online cabs, they’re stopped, threatened, or forced to cancel. Outside drivers are fined, while tourists are bullied into paying inflated local rates,” he says.
Hill destinations are worse. “In places like Munnar or Thekkady, jeep safari unions act like local authorities, deciding who can operate, at what price, and when,” Manu says, adding, “Backwater houseboat unions have become power centres of their own, dictating terms, flouting rules. This behaviour is slowly tearing apart Kerala’s image as a welcoming, world-class destination.”
The government’s response? Tepid at best, say stakeholders. “Officials often look away, afraid to anger local groups,” says Manu. “It’s this fear that’s killing accountability. If not checked now, this will corrode the very foundation of Kerala’s tourism economy,” he warns.
Even airports aren’t spared. Sayouj Prabhakar, general secretary of Wayanad Eco-tourism Association, points out, “Online taxis are outright banned at Kochi airport by taxi unions”
Former tourism deputy director Prashant Vasudev calls for a firmer hand. “Taxi unions must be told clearly that online cabs are legal. The government has reintroduced the Kerala Savari app; drivers can easily be part of it. There’s no excuse for shunning technology,” he says.
Minister Riyas insists the government isn’t sitting idle. “DTPCs have been instructed to monitor destinations and act against such incidents,” he says. However, mere instructions won’t work. If unchecked, this union-driven intimidation could undo years of branding and money, says officials.