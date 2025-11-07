KPCC finalises three more general secretaries amid factional pressure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC has shortlisted three more names to be added to its list of general secretaries. KPCC president Sunny Joseph has submitted the draft list to the Congress high command, and the final list is expected to be announced shortly.

The names proposed for inclusion are Maryapuram Sreekumar (Thiruvnanthapuram), Sooraj Ravi (Kollam) and Abdurahman Kutty (Thrissur). With these additions, the total strength of the general secretary panel will go up to 62.

Maryapuram Sreekumar, who had earlier served as KPCC general secretary was dropped from the earlier list. Following the intervention of senior leader K Muralidharan, the leadership decided to reinstate him.

Sooraj Ravi, a former KPCC secretary and son of late Congress leader Thoppil Ravi was also included to ensure representation from the influential Ezhava community in Kollam. Abdurahman Kutty, the former DCC president of Thrissur, also finds a place in the list.

However, criticism has emerged over the absence of a Christian leader from Pathanamthitta district in the new list and the lack of representation of marginalised communities.