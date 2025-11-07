Navy’s growing skills point to India’s role as preferred security partner: CNS

KOCHI: Indian Navy has fully transformed from a ‘Buyer’s Navy’ to a ‘Builder’s Navy’, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Thursday. Commissioning INS Ikshak, the large hydrographic survey vessel built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers at Kochi Naval Base, he said the Navy’s growing operational capabilities underscore India’s role as the first responder and preferred security partner in shaping a free, open and inclusive global commons across the region.

Pointing out that Ikshak is the 10th platform to be commissioned by the Navy this year, Tripathi said the vessel represents yet another milestone for India’s shipbuilding enterprise and national maritime vision.

“The seas are witnessing sharper competition for influence, resources and connectivity. The rise of new technologies, contestation over critical minerals, and evolving patterns of maritime trade are redrawing the strategic map across oceans. The maritime space around us is increasingly defined by shifting tides and rougher seas that demand steadiness, resolve and strength. The Indian Navy is a steady and reliable force that inspires confidence, builds partnerships, and upholds the collective good on the oceans,” said Tripathi.

In the past one year, Indian survey ships have rendered hydrographic assistance to countries like Mauritius and Vietnam.

The recently commissioned ships, be it the most advanced P17A frigates, Shallow Water ASW craft, or Survey Vessel Ikshak, carry nearly 80% indigenous content. Each reflects seamless synergy between the Indian Navy, Shipyards and our expanding defence-industrial ecosystem, including MSMEs and technology partners,” Tripathi said.