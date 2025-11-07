Papal delegate with Kerala roots in Kochi for Mother Eliswa’s beatification

KOCHI: As Catholics across the globe celebrate the Jubilee Year of Hope, seeking the renewal of the conflict-ridden world, a Malaysian cardinal with Malayali roots is in Kochi as “a pilgrim of hope” to discover the multi-faceted personality of the first Keralite nun and foundress of the first indigenous religious congregation for women, who will be beatified on November 8.

Speaking to TNIE, Cardinal Sebastian Francis of the Diocese of Penang termed his visit to the home state of his parents as a pilgrimage that is both enriching as well as nostalgic. He was deputed by Pope Leo XIV to be his special representative at the beatification of Mother Eliswa of the Blessed Virgin Mary (1831-1913), which will be held at the Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom in Vallarpadom.

“Though I have visited Kerala several times ever since I was ordained a priest in 1977, this is my first visit to my parents’ state after I was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023,” said the 73-year-old top prelate, whose parents migrated to Malaysia when it was under British rule.

Cardinal Francis said the opportunity to attend the ceremony as the representative of the Holy Father was totally unexpected, adding that he views it as a gift.

Referring to Mother Eliswa, Cardinal Francis said she was not a stereotypical saint, adding that she was a wife, a mother and a widow before going ahead with the decision to become a nun.