Cardiac patient forced to lie on floor, family alleges negligence at Thiruvanthapuram MCH

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of a patient who died after allegedly being denied proper treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, has accused the hospital of medical negligence.

They claimed that the patient, who had suffered a heart attack, was not provided with a bed or pain relief despite his critical condition. K Venu, 48, an autorickshaw driver from Panmana in Kollam, died of heart failure on Wednesday night after reportedly waiting five days for an interventional cardiac procedure.

He had been referred from the district hospital in Kollam and admitted to the medical college last Friday for emergency cardiac care. His wife Sindhu said Venu was forced to lie on a cloth spread on the floor as no bed was available.

“We repeatedly pleaded with the doctors to save him, saying he couldn’t bear the pain anymore. But they were unwilling to provide pain relief or proper treatment. Only after several requests was he shifted to the ICU,” she said. She further alleged that the family was later informed that Venu had been placed on a ventilator but was not permitted to see him.