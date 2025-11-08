CM reiterates stand against SIR policy during Kuwait visit

The participants also demanded to reverse the reduction in Air India Express services. Responding to the concerns, the chief minister assured that the government would take all possible steps to address the issues raised.

He said both the ruling and opposition parties in Kerala share the view that the SIR policy should not be implemented in the state. On the issue of Air India Express, the chief minister said that although initial discussions with the airline had secured assurances to restore services and resume bookings, the airline later reversed its stance, prompting the government to renew its efforts to resolve the matter.

Chief secretary A Jayathilak accompanied the chief minister at the meeting.

Malayalam Mission Kuwait Chapter secretary J Saji welcomed the participants, which included representatives from various Malayali associations and community leaders.