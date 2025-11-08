Congress core committee redraws power equations in Kerala unit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly constituted 16-member core committee set up to oversee the preparations for the upcoming elections has dramatically reshaped the power balance within the state Congress.
The emergence of a new faction openly aligning with AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has intensified the internal fighting for the next chief ministerial post should the UDF return to power. “This prompted the high command to introduce a new system. Regaining power in Kerala after a decade is crucial for them,” said a senior Congress leader.
The inclusion of veteran leader and Gandhi family loyalist, A K Antony, is seen as a calculated move by the high command. The state leaders have sought to downplay Antony’s role in his working committee membership. However, his towering presence in the core committee is viewed as a show of authority by Gandhi family.
“His task will be to guide the leadership towards a consensus on disputes and key issues,” said a political affairs committee (PAC) member. Former KPCC presidents Mullappally Ramachandran and V M Sudheeran have also been inducted into the core committee, which now serves as the party’s apex decision making body in Kerala. Their inclusion has altered the course of factional politics.
Mullappally, who had stayed away from PAC meetings over differences with the leadership’s style said, “I will fully cooperate with the new system and will participate in the meetings. I will also inform them of my opinion,” he said. Though Sudheeran used to attend PAC meetings, he is also reportedly dissatisfied with the current functioning of the party.
The reshuffle has weakened the influence of several senior leaders. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, once seen as a frontrunner for the CM post against Ramesh Chennithala is considered the biggest casualty. Despite his fallout with the Shafi- Rahul Mamkootathil section, Satheesan remained a contender, till Venugopal entered the scene.