Congress core committee redraws power equations in Kerala unit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly constituted 16-member core committee set up to oversee the preparations for the upcoming elections has dramatically reshaped the power balance within the state Congress.

The emergence of a new faction openly aligning with AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has intensified the internal fighting for the next chief ministerial post should the UDF return to power. “This prompted the high command to introduce a new system. Regaining power in Kerala after a decade is crucial for them,” said a senior Congress leader.

The inclusion of veteran leader and Gandhi family loyalist, A K Antony, is seen as a calculated move by the high command. The state leaders have sought to downplay Antony’s role in his working committee membership. However, his towering presence in the core committee is viewed as a show of authority by Gandhi family.