Ekm-Bengaluru Vande Bharat, Kerala’s 3rd, chugs off today

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new Vande Bharat Express to Kerala -- between Ernakulam Junction and KSR Bengaluru -- through videoconferencing on Saturday. The main event will be held at the Banaras railway station in Uttar Pradesh, from where the Prime Minister will flag off four Vande Bharat services -- Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow Jn-Saharanpur, and Firozpur Cantt-Delhi, besides the Ernakulam-Bengaluru train.

This will be the third Vande Bharat service for Kerala and the first inter-state Vande Bharat service linking Kerala with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, a Railways spokesperson said. With the introduction of the service, 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains will serve the Southern Railway jurisdiction.