Former Kerala excise minister M R Reghuchandrabal passes away at 75

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Excise Minister and senior Congress leader M R Reghuchandrabal passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram early Saturday. He was 75.

Reghuchandrabal served as the Excise Minister in the K Karunakaran Cabinet in 1991. He was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly twice--from Kovalam in 1980 and from Parassala in 1991. Earlier, he had also served as the president of Kanjiramkulam panchayat.

He was known for personally engaging in excise enforcement activities and had once made headlines for venturing into forests dressed in khaki, like guards, to conduct raids against illicit liquor operations.

Apart from politics, Reghuchandrabal was involved in cultural activities. He wrote and acted in plays and composed songs. He got married during his tenure as minister.

He is survived by his wife, C M Omana, and children R Prapanch IAS and R Vivek.