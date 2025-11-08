From St Chavara to Mother Eliswa: Koonammavu, where saints once walked

KOCHI: With only hours left for the beatification of Kerala’s first nun, Venerable Mother Eliswa who established the first indigenous religious congregation for women (TOCD), all eyes are on Koonammavu on the outskirts of Kochi where she lived for 43 years. However, apart from its association with this saintly woman, who also established the first convent school and boarding school for girls in Kerala in 1868, not many are aware that Koonammavu is the only place in India to be closely associated with eight saintly souls.
A rich spiritual patrimony
When European missionaries were active in evangelisation in Varappuzha and its suburbs in the 17th century, Koonammavu became a hub of Roman Catholicism. With the nearby island of Arappuzha being the epicentre of the missionary activities of European Carmelite friars, Koonammavu too inherited their spiritual patrimony. Here, a church dedicated to St Philomena, a 3rd century martyr, was built in 1837 and today this parish under the Archdiocese of Verapoly counts 1,560 families.
The land loved by St Chavara Kuriakose
Koonammavu first shot into fame as the resting place of St Chavara Elias Kuriakose (1805-1871), the second Keralite to be canonised after St Alphonsa. This holy priest was the first prior of the TOCD friars, the first indigenous religious congregation for men that later became the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI). Records state that St Chavara spent the last seven years of his life in the monastery attached to the old St Philomena’s Church, and he was interred in front of the altar after his demise on January 3, 1871.
Fr Antony Cheriyakadavil, former vicar of Koonammavu, who has extensively studied the legacy of the saint and his connection with the parish, told TNIE: “Perhaps, it was the religious fervour of the residents and the serene spiritual ethos of the place that made him choose Koonammavu.”
Kerala’s first convent and girls’ boarding school
As Koonammavu was the birthplace of the first indigenous convent and boarding school for girls set up by Mother Eliswa, its residents are eagerly awaiting her beatification on November 8. She first came here in 1847 as the 16-year-old bride of Vatharu, belonging to the Vakayil family.
After he died in 1852, she led a life of prayer, and in 1862, she opted for religious life. Four years later, she, along with her daughter Anna and sister Thresia, took the veil, thus founding the TOCD that accepted both Latin and Syro-Malabar candidates. At a time when formal education for girls was almost an alien concept, this bold nun started a boarding school for girls where they were taught languages, music, arithmetic, and craft.
She also taught local women to make handicrafts and rosaries. Even today, this place remains a hub of rosary-making. In 1890, when her convent came under the jurisdiction of the Trichur Vicariate belonging to the Syro-Malabar Rite, Mother Eliswa and other Latin members had to vacate the property.
They moved to Varappuzha St Joseph’s Convent, where the Mother remained until her death on July 18, 1913. Years later, the TOCD branched into the Congregation of Teresian Carmelites (CTC) of the Latins and the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel (CMC) of the Syro-Malabar Rite.
Another saintly soul
Servant of God Fr George Vakayil, one of the illustrious scions of the Vakayil family to which Mother Eliswa’s husband belonged, is another holy person from this village.
Born on September 12, 1883, he completed his studies at St Albert’s High School in Ernakulam before joining the seminary. Ordained a priest in 1912, he served the poor and the downtrodden with compassion and love and passed away in Maradu on November 4, 1931, while serving as the vicar of St Mary Magdalene Church. Known as ‘Achan Punyalan’ or saintly father, Fr George is also a sainthood candidate.