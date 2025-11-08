Injured in fight, lion-tailed macaque dies at Thiruvanthapuram zoo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 23-year-old male lion-tailed macaque, Raman, died at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo on Friday morning following injuries suffered in a fight between two macaques earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when zoo staff were shifting the macaques to another enclosure for cleaning. During the process, two macaques became aggressive and attacked each other, leaving Raman seriously injured.

Although his external wounds were treated, veterinarians later detected internal bleeding and multiple rib fractures. Zoo officials had decided to shift him to the Kudappanakunnu multi-speciality hospital for surgery, but he died before the procedure could be carried out.