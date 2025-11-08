Jamaat leading UDF ideologically: Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both CPM and Congress locked horns over Jamaat-e-Islami relationship with CPM secretary M V Govindan accusing the Jamaat e Islami of becoming the ideological leadership of UDF.

At a press conference on Friday, Govindan accused the UDF of becoming the epicentre of communal alliance.

“The Kozhikode DCC president’s statement that there would not be an open alliance with Jamaat e Islami shows that both Congress and the Jamaat would have an alliance in secret. Satheesan has already given Jamaat a good certificate by stating that they had given up religious nationalism.