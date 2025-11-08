Jamaat leading UDF ideologically: Govindan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both CPM and Congress locked horns over Jamaat-e-Islami relationship with CPM secretary M V Govindan accusing the Jamaat e Islami of becoming the ideological leadership of UDF.
At a press conference on Friday, Govindan accused the UDF of becoming the epicentre of communal alliance.
“The Kozhikode DCC president’s statement that there would not be an open alliance with Jamaat e Islami shows that both Congress and the Jamaat would have an alliance in secret. Satheesan has already given Jamaat a good certificate by stating that they had given up religious nationalism.
However, Jamaat e Islami’s student organisation had made it clear in Malappuram that they would propagate Maududi’s religious nationalism. In various local bodies in Malappuram, discussions are going on with Muslim League and Welfare Party, Jamaat’s political outfit,” he said.
Govindan dismissed Satheesan’s charge that it was CPM which had an alliance with the Welfare Party earlier.
“CPM did not have any relation with the Jamaat e Islami earlier and it will not have any in the future,” he said.
However, Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, has reiterated that Jamaat e Islami had supported the UDF in elections.