Nod for Trivandrum Metro Phase I alignment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties and inordinate delays, the state government has finally given in-principle approval for the first phase alignment of the long-pending Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail project. The 31-km-long corridor will stretch from Pappanamcode to Enchakkal, covering 27 stations and connecting key points, including all three phases of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Thampanoor bus terminal, central railway station, Secretariat and medical college hospital.

The decision was taken by the state government following the recommendations of the expert committee chaired by the chief secretary. The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has been asked to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) in line with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017.