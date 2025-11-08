Science fest begins; General Education Minister V Sivankutty announces new reforms for next year

PALAKKAD: The State School Science Festival 2025 commenced in Palakkad on Friday evening with General Education Minister V Sivankutty announcing major reforms, including the introduction of a gold cup for the festival from next year and an increase in prize money. He has also put forward a proposal for a unified school prayer song based on constitutional values and scientific temper.

The minister said the prayer proposal would be presented for public discussion to ensure inclusivity and prevent students from being compelled to sing religion-specific prayers.

Nearly 8,500 student participants from all 14 districts are taking part in the four-day festival, which will conclude on November 10. Competitions are being held across six major categories – Science, Mathematics, IT, Social Science, Work Experience and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) – at six different venues. This is the first complete edition of the science fair being conducted after the manual revision.