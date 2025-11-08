Tumkur railway station design feather in KIIFCON’s cap

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Tumkur railway station in Karnataka will soon be sporting a new look and its elegant design has turned many heads. Not many know that it was developed by a Kerala-based company KIIFCON, consultancy arm of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

KIIFCON has been entrusted with the design of the new station building, parking facility - both four storey structures - and Type -II quarters for officers. “After various phases of clearance, the design of the station building is awaiting final approval from the railways. We are in the process of developing designs for other buildings,” said Jithin Jose, deputy general manager of KIIFCON.

The Tumkur railway station development project is worth Rs 89 crore. Along with this, the station will be renamed as Dr Shri Shri Shivakumara Swamiji railway station. Dr Shri Shri Sivakumara Swamigalu is a revered seer heading the Sri Siddaganga Mutt.

The design contract was awarded to KIIFCON after a rigorous selection process by the RITES-Aryan Joint Venture which was assigned with the station’s upgrade. “The railways had given a broad outline of requirements, including standard elements to be followed. With three red domes atop, the station building’s new design is themed around the Mutt.