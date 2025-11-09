Children’s Day stamp to feature 14-year-old’s artwork

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The artwork of Vaiga V K, a Class IX student of Government Ganapath Vocational Higher Secondary School, Feroke, has been selected for this year’s Children’s Day stamp, issued annually by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

Vaiga won the first place in the state-level competition held for students from LP to Higher Secondary on the theme “A nurtured childhood, a protected childhood.” She won first place in the final round among 296 contestants with a painting that shows chicks receiving parental protection while a predator circles above.

Special jury member and former Lalithakala Akademi chairman Nemom Pushparaj said Vaiga’s artwork reflects Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s belief that all living beings, not just humans, are rightful inheritors of earth.

The 14-year-old, daughter of artist Aneesh V K and Kozhikode Taluk Library Council employee Shibi K P, has been drawing since the age of three under her father’s guidance. She has won several art competitions over the years. “When everyone chose to portray humans, I wanted to try something different. That is why I used animals to communicate the theme, ” Vaiga said.

The Children’s Day Stamp will be released on November 14 at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, Kanakakunnu, after the Children’s Day rally, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers Veena George and V Sivankutty. Marking its 75th year, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare will also present special awards and trophies to Vaiga and her school.